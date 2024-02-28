Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6527; (P) 0.6542; (R1) 0.6560; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6520 minor support suggests that corrective rebound from 0.6442 haws completed at 0.6594 already, after rejection by 55 D EMA. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6442 low first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.6870, and target 61.8% projection of 0.6870 to 0.6442 from 0.6594 at 0.6329 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6594 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.