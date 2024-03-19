Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6549; (P) 0.6562; (R1) 0.6572; More…

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6666 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 0.6476 support. Break there will argue that decline from 0.6870 is ready to resume through 0.6442 low. On the upside, break of 0.6583 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6666 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.