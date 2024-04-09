AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6573; (P) 0.6592; (R1) 0.6623; More…

AUD/USD’s rise from 0.6480 resumed by breaking through 0.6618 resistance and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current development affirms that case pattern from 0.6442 is now in is third leg. Further rise would be seen to 0.6666 and then 100% projection of 0.6442 to 0.6666 from 0.6480 at 0.6704. Nevertheless, break of 0.6548 support will turn bias back to the downside instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.