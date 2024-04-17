Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6378; (P) 0.6413; (R1) 0.6437; More…

Intraday bias remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall is part of the larger down trend and should target 61.8% projection of 0.6870 to 0.6442 from 0.6643 at 0.6378. Decisive break there will pave the way to 0.6269 low, and possibly further to 100% projection at 0.6215. On the upside, above 0.6443 minor resistance will turn intraday bias and bring consolidations, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which is still in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.