Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6439; (P) 0.6504; (R1) 0.6537; More…

Break of 0.6482 minor support argues that rebound from 0.6361 has completed importantly, fall from 0.6870 might not be over yet. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6361 low next. On the upside, above 0.6513 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which is still in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.