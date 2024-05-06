Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6564; (P) 0.6606; (R1) 0.6651; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the upside for the moment. Fall from 0.6870 could have completed with three waves down to 0.6361. Further rally would be seen to 100% projection of 0.6361 to 0.6585 from 0.6464 at 0.6688 next. On the downside, below 0.6567 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally is expected as long as 0.6464 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.