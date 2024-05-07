Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6608; (P) 0.6623; (R1) 0.6642; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral with current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen but further rally is expected as long as 0.6464 support holds. As noted before, fall from 0.6870 could have completed with three waves down to 0.6361. Above 0.6645 will target 100% projection of 0.6361 to 0.6585 from 0.6464 at 0.6688 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.