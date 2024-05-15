Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6595; (P) 0.6612; (R1) 0.6643; More...

AUD/USD’s breach of 0.6645 resistance suggests that rise from 0.6361 is resuming. Intraday bias is now on the upside for 61.8% projection of 0.6464 to 0.6645 from 0.6578 at 0.6690. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.6759. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 0.6578 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.