AUD/USD’s rally from 0.6361 finally resumed by breaking through 0.6713 resistance and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% projection of 0.6361 to 0.6713 from 0.6619 at 0.6837 next. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.6619 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could have completed at 0.6269 already. Rise from there is seen as the third leg which is now trying to resume through 0.6870 resistance.