Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6723; (P) 0.6732; (R1) 0.6751;

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 0.6685 will extend the decline from 0.6823 short term top to 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 at 0.6642. Break will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6529. On the upside, though, above 0.6750 support turned resistance will bring retest of 0.6823 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.