Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6639; (P) 0.6657; (R1) 0.6693;

AUD/USD recovered after dipping to 0.6621 briefly and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Some consolidations would be seen but risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6766 resistance holds. Break of 0.6621 and sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 at 0.6642 will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6529. On the upside, though, above 0.6766 resistance will bring retest of 0.6823 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.