AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s rally from 0.6438 resumed by breaking through 0.6823 last week. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 0.6348 to 0.6823 from 0.6621 at 0.6915 next. On the downside, below 0.6376 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 0.6621 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 6870 resistance zone will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to bring reversal.