Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6666; (P) 0.6689; (R1) 0.6718; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 0.6657 temporary low. Further decline is expected as long as 0.6758 resistance holds. Below 0.6657 will resume the fall from 0.6941 short term top to 0.6621 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 0.6348 support next. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.6758 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.6941 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941 will target 138.2% projection at 0.7179. However, break of 0.6621 support will argue that rise from 0.6269 has completed and bring deeper fall back to 0.6269/6348 support zone.