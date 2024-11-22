Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6494; (P) 0.6514; (R1) 0.6530; More...

AUD/USD is staying in consolidation from 0.6440 and intraday bias remains neutral. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6687 resistance holds. On the downside, decisive break of 61.8% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6421 will resume the fall from 0.6941 to 100% projection at 0.6257 next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.