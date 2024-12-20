Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6203; (P) 0.6234; (R1) 0.6269; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside for the moment as fall from 0.6941 is still in progress. Firm break of 0.6169 key support will confirm larger down trend resumption. Next near term target is 138.2% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6074. On the upside, above 0.6298 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. More sideway trading could be seen above 0.6169, but overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6941 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6169 will resume the down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next.