Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral as rebound from 0.6087 lost moment, as seen in 4H MACD, after hitting 0.6373. On the downside, break of 0.6234 support will suggest that the rebound has completed as a correction, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413, will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 0.6615.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6504) holds.