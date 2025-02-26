AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6325; (P) 0.6341; (R1) 0.6360; More...

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6327 support should confirm short term topping at 0.6407, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Corrective rebound should have completed just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6407 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6505) holds.