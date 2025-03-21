Fri, Mar 21, 2025 @ 09:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6261; (P) 0.6313; (R1) 0.6354; More...

No change in AUD//USD outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 0.6268 will bring deeper fall to 0.6186 support. Firm break there will target a retest on 0.6807 low. On the upside, firm break of 0.6407 will resume the rebound from 0.6087.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6482) holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.