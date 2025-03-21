Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6261; (P) 0.6313; (R1) 0.6354; More...

No change in AUD//USD outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 0.6268 will bring deeper fall to 0.6186 support. Firm break there will target a retest on 0.6807 low. On the upside, firm break of 0.6407 will resume the rebound from 0.6087.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6482) holds.