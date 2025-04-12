AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s extended rebound last week confirms short term bottom at 0.5913. Rebound from there is currently seen as a corrective move first. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6316. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6548. On the downside, below 0.6180 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.6446) will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.

In the long term picture, prior rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 0.6764) is taken as a bearish signal. But for now, fall from 0.8006 is still seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. However, this view is subject to adjustment if current decline accelerates further.