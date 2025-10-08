Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6565; (P) 0.6595; (R1) 0.6610; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 0.6628 resistance will suggest that pullback from 0.6706 has completed as correction, after drawing support from 55 D EMA (now at 0.6557). That will keep the larger rally from 0.5913 alive and bring retest of 0.6706 high. However, on the downside, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will confirm rejection by 0.6713 fibonacci resistance, and bring deeper fall to 0.6413 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6706 at 0.6403).

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and pave the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.