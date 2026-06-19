AUD/USD is still bounded in range of 0.6977/7087 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 0.6977 will resume the fall from 0.7277 towards 0.6832 support. On the upside, break of 0.7087 will bring stronger rebound to 0.7200 resistance.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top could be formed at 0.7277 after failing to sustain above 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 (2021 high) to 0.5913 (2024 low) at 0.7206). Deeper fall could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 5913 to 0.7277 at 0.6756 as a correction. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Consolidations would continue below 0.7277 for a while.