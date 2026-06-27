AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7277 continued last week. There is no clear sign of bottoming yet despite loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Further decline is expected as long as 0.6977 support turned resistance holds. Retest of 0.6832 support should be seen next. Firm break there will target 0.6756 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top could be formed at 0.7277 after failing to sustain above 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 (2021 high) to 0.5913 (2024 low) at 0.7206. Deeper fall could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7277 at 0.6756 as a correction. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Consolidations would continue below 0.7277 for a while.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.5913 is seen as the third leg of the whole pattern from 0.5506 (2020 low). It’s still early to judge if this is an impulsive or corrective pattern. But in either case, further rise should be seen back to 0.8006 and possibly above. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6828) holds.