EUR/AUD edged lower to 1.6453 last week as fall from 1.9799 extended. But so far, it couldn’t sustain below 1.6597 key support level and recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 1.6892 resistance should confirm short term bottoming, and more importantly, successful defending of 1.6597 key support. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.7194 resistance first. On the downside, sustained trading below 1.6597 will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.6085 support next.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.6597 key cluster support, (2015 high and 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668, 55 week EMA (now at 1.6553). Strong rebound from current level will retain medium term bullishness. Larger up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) would extend through 1.9799 high. However, sustained break of 1.6597 will suggest bearish reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.4733.

In the longer term picture, the rise from 1.1602 long term bottom (2012 low) is still in progress, with 2.1127 (2008 high) as next target. However, sustained break of 1.6597 (2015 high) cluster support, with 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668, will argue that such rally is completed. Outlook will then be turned bearish for 61.8% retracement at 1.4733.