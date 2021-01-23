EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD stayed in consolidation from 1.5591 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. As long as 1.5830 resistance holds, outlook stays bearish and further fall is expected. Break of 1.5591 will resume larger down trend for 161.8% projection of 1.6827 to 1.6144 from 1.6420 at 1.5315 next. However, break of 1.5830 will bring stronger rebound to falling channel resistance (now at 1.5970).

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.9799 is developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6827 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

In the longer term picture rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) could have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799. The development suggests that long term range trading is extending with another medium term down leg. Sustained trading below 55 month EMA (now at 1.5847) now further affirms this case could bring deeper decline to 1.1602/3624 support zone.