EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.5606 resistance last week suggests that consolidation pattern from 1.5250 is already in it’s third leg. Initial bias stays mildly on the upside this week for 1.5689 resistance first. Break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.6827 to 1.5250 at 1.5852. On the downside, though, break of 1.5526 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.5355 support and below.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.9799 are developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6033 support turned resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

In the longer term picture rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) could have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799. The development suggests that long term range trading is extending with another medium term down leg. Sustained trading below 55 month EMA (now at 1.5832) now further affirms this case could bring deeper decline to 1.1602/3624 support zone.