EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s consolidation pattern from 1.5250 continued last week and overall outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week for some more sideway trading. Another rise cannot be ruled out, but upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 1.6827 to 1.5250 at 1.5852. On the downside, break of 1.5234 will bring retest of 1.5250 low. Overall, down trend from 1.9799 is expected to resume after consolidation from 1.5250 completes.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.9799 are developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6033 support turned resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

In the longer term picture rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) could have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799. The development suggests that long term range trading is extending with another medium term down leg. Sustained trading below 55 month EMA (now at 1.5810) further affirms this case and could bring deeper decline to 1.1602/3624 support zone.