Sat, Jul 17, 2021 @ 16:52 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com

EUR/AUD stayed in consolidation below 1.5976 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first but further rise is expected with 1.5614 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.5976 will resume the rise from 1.5250 to 1.6033 key support turned resistance next. Sustained break there will argue that longer term trend has reversed, and target 1.6827 resistance.

In the bigger picture, outlook stays bearish with 1.6033 support turned resistance intact for now. Fall from 1.9799, as a correction to to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.5250 later. However, firm break of 1.6033 will argue that such decline has completed. Stronger rebound would then be seen 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) should have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799 (2020 high). Fall from there is seen as a medium term to long term down leg as a long term down trend, or a sideway pattern. We’ll assess the odds again at a later stage.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What’s Your Trading Style?

Identifying Trends: A Beginners’ Guide

Forex Trader Checklist: Top 10 Must-Haves for the Ultimate Home Office

Risk-on and Risk-off

The EUR/USD

Times To Trade

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.