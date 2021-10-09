EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD dropped to as low as 1.5778 last week and the break of 1.5898 structural support argues that larger rise from 1.5250 has completed. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Next target is 100% projection of 1.6434 to 1.5907 from 1.6232 at 1.5705 first. Break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.5379. On the upside, above 1.5886 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations. But near term outlook will now remain mildly bearish as long as 1.6232 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.5250 medium term bottom is seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) only. With 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 intact, such down trend is expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.5250 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 (2012 low) to 1.9799 at 1.4733. In any case, sustained break of 1.6988 fibonacci level is needed to indicate long term reversal.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) should have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799 (2020 high). Fall from there is seen as a medium term to long term down leg as a long term down trend, or a sideway pattern. We’ll assess the odds again at a later stage.