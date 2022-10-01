EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD’s rebound from 1.4281 resumed last week and accelerated to close strongly at 1.5310. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.4965 from 1.4716 at 1.5400, which is close to 1.5396 key resistance. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implication. Next target is 161.8% projection at 1.5823. On the downside, below 1.5132 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, current development raises the chance of medium term bottoming at at 1.4281, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Firm break of 1.5396 will bring stronger rally back to 1.6434 key resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.5396 will maintain medium term bearishness for another fall through 1.4281 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 1.5610) holds, the down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) could still extend to 1.3624 long term support, and below. However, sustained trading above 55 month EMA will raise the chance that this down trend was over. Further break of 1.6434 resistance should confirm medium term bullish reversal.