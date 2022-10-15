EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD’s rise from 1.4281 extended higher last week despite some loss of upside momentum. Initial bias is on the upside this week for 161.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.4965 from 1.4716 at 1.5823. On the downside, break of 1.5429 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidation first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 1.4281, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Further rise would be seen back to 1.6434 key resistance next. Break of 1.4965 resistance turned support is needed to indicate reversal. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor.

In the longer term picture, break of 55 month EMA (now at 1.5613) raises the chance of medium term bullish reversal. Focus is back on 1.6434 cluster resistance, 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.6389). Sustained break there will confirm and target 61.8% retracement at 1.7691.