EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD rose further to 1.5826 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Outlook is unchanged that corrective fall from 1.5976 has completed at 1.5254. Further rally is expected as long as 1.5650 resistance turned support holds. Break of 1.5826 will target a test on 1.5976 high. However, firm break of 1.5650 will delay the bullish case and extend the corrective pattern from 1.5976 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, it’s still early to confirm if rise from 1.4281 represents bullish trend reversal. But as long as 1.5271 support holds, such rally is in favor to continue. Break of 1.5976 will target 1.6434 key resistance next. On the other hand, firm break of 1.5271 will retain medium term bearishness instead.

In the longer term picture, focus stays on 55 month EMA (now at 1.5596). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal, and at least bring further rally to 1.6434 cluster resistance, 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.6389. However, rejection by 55 month EMA will suggest that down trend from 1.9799 is still in progress for another low below 1.4281.