EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD rose further to 1.6444 last week and breached 1.6434 resistance, but couldn’t close above. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, decisive break of 1.6434 resistance will carry larger bullish implications. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.6216 should confirm short term topping, after rejection by 1.6389/6434 cluster resistance zone. Intraday bias will be back on the downside in this case, to 1.6033 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.6389/6434 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.6389). Sustained break there should confirm that whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed. Further rally should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.7691. However, rejection by this cluster resistance will make medium term outlook neutral at best.

In the longer term picture, the strong break above 55 M EMA (now at 1.5646) raised the chance of bullish trend reversal. Firm break of 1.6434 resistance should confirm that the down trend from 1.9799 has completed. It’s still early to decide if the up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) is resuming. An assessment will be made after rise from 1.4281 reveals more of its structure.