EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s pull back from 1.6785 extended lower last week but stayed above 1.6219 support. Initial bias remains neutral first and further rally is in favor. On the upside, break of 1.6785 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5976 from 1.5254 at 1.6949. However, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 1.6219 will argue that it’s already in correction to whole up trend from 1.4281. Deeper decline would then be seen towards 1.5254/5976 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.4281 (2022 low). Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691 next. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5976 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, it’s still early to decide if rise from 1.4281 is resuming whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Attention will be paid on the structure on the current rally to make an assessment later.