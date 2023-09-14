Thu, Sep 14, 2023 @ 15:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/AUD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6675; (P) 1.6735; (R1) 1.6770; More

EUR/AUD’s decline from 1.7062 resumes by breaking through 1.6647 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.6601 support next. On the downside, break of 1.6793 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay mildly bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, Fall from 1.7062 could be seen as correction to whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Sustained trading below 55 EMA (now at 1.6644) would affirm this case and target 38.2 retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What Currency Pair is the Most Difficult to Trade?

Self-Sabotage Revealed

Gann Swing Charts

Everything You Need to Know about Confluence

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

Getting What You Really Want

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.