EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s rebound from 1.6319 resumed last week, and the development suggests that corrective fall from 1.7062 has completed, after drawing support from medium term trend line. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for retesting 1.7062 high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.6442 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from medium term rising trend line indicates that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 1.5846 to 1.7062 from 1.6319 at 1.7353. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6319 support holds.

In the longer term picture, loss of upside momentum as seen in 55 W MACD at this stage argues that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is more likely a corrective move. Further rise could still be seen as long as 1.5846 support holds. But upside will likely be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691. Firm break of 1.5846 support will argue that the rise has completed, and another medium term down leg has started.