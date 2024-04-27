EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.6742 resumed by breaking through 1.6368 support last week. The development revived the case that rise from 1.6127 has completed at 1.6742. Fall from there is the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.7062. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 1.6127 support next. On the upside, above 1.6484 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of another fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.9799 (2020 high) are seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.5950) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.