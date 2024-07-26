Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6477; (P) 1.6560; (R1) 1.6672; More…

A temporary top should be in place at 1.6642 with current retreat. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral for consolidations. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6384 support holds. Above 1.6642 will resume the rise from 1.5996 to retest 1.6742 resistance. Decisive break there will argue that larger up trend is ready to resume and target 1.7062 high next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) and could have completed after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. On resumption next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.6263) holds.