EUR/AUD’s retreat from 1.7180 extends lower today but stays well above 1.6474 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first and further rally is still in favor. On the upside, above 1.6869 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.7180. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.7715 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, decisive break of 1.7062 resistance will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1. 1.4281 (2022 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. For now, further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.6355) support holds, even in case of deep retreat.