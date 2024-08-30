Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6234; (P) 1.6319; (R1) 1.6379; More…

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.7180 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.5996 support. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.6117 minor resistance will turn intraday bias remains neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.