EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s decline from 1.7180 extended to as low as 1.6256 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for some consolidations. Further decline would remain in favor as long as 1.6580 resistance holds. Below 1.6256 will target 1.5996 key support level next.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.9799 (2020 high) are seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.5987) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.