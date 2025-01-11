EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD gyrated higher last week but stayed well below 1.6800 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week. Corrective pattern from 1.6800 might extend further. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.6800 at 1.6480 in case of another fall. Firm break of 1.6800 will resume the rally from 1.5963. However, firm break of 1.6480 will bring deeper correction 61.8% retracement at 1.6283.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6073) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.