EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s strong rally last week indicates that consolidation from 1.6800 has already completed with three waves down to 1.6355. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.6800. Firm break there will resume the rise from 1.5963 to 61.8% projection of 1.5963 to 136800 from 1.6355 at 1.6872, and then 100% projection at 1.7192, which is close to 1.7180 high. On the downside, below 1.6624 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, with 1.5996 key support (2024 low) intact, larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6090) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.