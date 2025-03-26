Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7092; (P) 1.7143; (R1) 1.7173; More…

EUR/AUD’s corrective fall from 1.7417 short term top is resuming and intraday bias is mildly on the downside. Still, downside of the pullback should be contained by 0.6990 support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.7270 will bring retest of 1.7417 first. Break there will resume rise from 1.6335 to 161.8% projection of 1.5963 to 1.6800 from 1.6355 at 1.7709 next.

In the bigger picture, the breach of 1.7180 key resistance (2024 high) suggests that up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Sustained trading above 1.7180 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.7682, which is also close to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.7691. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.6800 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.