EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD dipped to 1.7569 last week but the last reversal pushed it through 1.7929 resistance. The development suggests that fall from 1.8155 has completed already. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for 1.8155 resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole corrective pattern from 1.8554 has also completed and bring retest of this high. On the downside, below 55 D EMA (now at 1.7794) will turn bias neutral and mix up the outlook.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Uptrend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6506) holds, this second leg could still extend higher.