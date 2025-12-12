Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7528; (P) 1.7585; (R1) 1.7671; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral as consolidations continue above 1.7477 temporary low. Outlook is unchanged that fall from 1.8160 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.8554. Below 1.7477 will target 100% projection of 1.8160 to 1.7561 from 1.7976 at 1.7377. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.7726) holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7456) holds, price actions from 1.8554 could still be a correction to rise from 1.5963 only. However, sustained break of the EMA will argue that it’s already correcting the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922.