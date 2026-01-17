EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:05 GMT
    EUR/AUD stayed in range trading between 1.7287/7477 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and further decline is in favor. On the downside, break of 1.7287 will resume the fall from 1.8160. As this is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.8554, deeper fall should be seen to 1.7245 support and below. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.7477 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound back to 55 D EMA (now at 1.5793).

    In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.7464) argues that fall from 1.8554 medium term top is correcting whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline is in favor to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922, and possibly below. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.8160 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.

    In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6610) holds, this second leg could still extend higher.

