Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6896; (P) 1.6950; (R1) 1.7057; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first with current recovery. But risk stays on the downside with 1.7145 resistance intact. On the downside, sustained trading below 100% projection of 1.8554 to 1.7245 from 1.8160 at 1.6851 will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.6351 next. However, break of 1.7145 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 medium term top is still in progress. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922 will argue that it’s already reversing whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.5913. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.7396) holds even in case of strong rebound.