Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.6156. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 1.6334 minor support holds. Above 1.6516 will resume the rebound from 1.6108, and target 1.6842 resistance. However, firm break of 1.6334 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6108/6186 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.