Extended fall in EUR/AUD suggests that rebound from 1.6108 has completed as a corrective three-wave move to 1.6516. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.6108/6186 support zone. On the upside, above 1.6453 will turn bias back to the upside, and resume the rise from 1.6108 through 1.6516.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.