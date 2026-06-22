Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first with current recovery. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6453 resistance holds. Rebound from 1.6108 could have completed as a three wave corrective move to 1.6516. Below 1.6306 will target 1.6186 support first. Break will target retest of 1.6108 low. On the upside, above 1.6453 will turn bias back to the upside, and resume the rise from 1.6108 through 1.6516 instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.